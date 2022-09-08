Bruce Raymond Yates was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to his parents Ray and Sophia Yates. He attended school on Dutch Creek in a one room schoolhouse before attending school in Clearmont where he was a stand-out basketball player. He graduated in 1961. Bruce studied at Sheridan College before attending the University of Wyoming graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending college Bruce worked the summers in the Big Horn National Forest as a surveyor for the US Forrest Service. Bruce served proudly in the US Army Corp of Engineers as a Sargent from 1966 to 1969, 2 of those years were in Vietnam. He was in the 1st Cavalry Division. While in the service Bruce competed in the European Command Pistol League where he won many awards.
Bruce met Lanora Davis and they were married on March 21, 1970, in Laramie Wyoming. They moved to Cheyenne where Bruce worked for the state of Wyoming as a civil engineer. From their union they had three children Grant, Nora, and Steve. Bruce and Lanora returned to Sheridan County to be closer to Bruce’s family. He worked for VTN and later became the branch manager for HKM. Bruce also worked for Sheridan County as their county engineer.
Bruce was an avid hunter serving on the Sheridan Sportsman Association board for many years. Bruce also held several positions on boards during his life and they included the Sheridan County Fair Board, The Sheridan County Predator Board, They Wyoming Engineering Society State and National boards, the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Board, and the Clearmont Historical Society board.
Bruce loved to spend time with family and friends, telling stories and reminiscing about the good old days. He spent most of his retirement years doing artwork in the form of leather crafting and wood burning becoming a very talented artist. He collected rocks and loved to be involved with things that his grand children were interested in.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Sophia Yates, His brother and best friend Tom Yates, his life partner and love of his life Lanora Yates, and his son Grant Yates.
He is survived by his brother Steve (Pam) Yates of Gillette WY, sister Sonia Cottrell of Douglas WY, Daughter Nora Parton of McIntosh New Mexico, Son Steve (Carol) Yates of Dayton WY. His grandchildren: Thomas Yates, Heather (Bryan) Greenlee, Andrea Walker, Charlie (Cherelle) Littler, and Tyler (Ciara) Littler, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future with a notice placed in the paper for all friends and family to share the many stories they have about Bruce.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Clearmont Historical Center Box 222, Clearmont, Wyoming, 82835.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. On-line condolences may be made at championfh.com.