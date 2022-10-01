A celebration of life for Bruce Yates will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Kalif Shrine, 145 W. Loucks Street, from 12 - 2 p.m with a food reception starting at 2 p.m. A Celebration of life and military honors will be held with Mack Bischoff officiating from 3 - 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. a private inurnment will be at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Clearmont Historical Center, Box 222, Clearmont, Wyoming, 82835.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.