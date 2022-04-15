January 25, 1931 – April 5, 2022
Burton Eugene "Burt" Lowe (91) passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Santa Fe, NM from complications related to a long illness.
Burt was born on Jan. 25, 1931 in Sheridan, WY to Max Olden Lowe and Evelyn “Dixie” Lowe of Sheridan. He was a University of Wyoming graduate and a Korean War veteran and had a very successful business career in the oil & gas business and as a stockbroker in Cheyenne, Wy and Boise, ID. He enjoyed a long retirement in Scottsdale, AZ and Santa Fe, NM.
Burt was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Dixie Lowe, and his sister Audre Beckenhauer. He is survived by Eunice, his wife of over 69 years, sons Dr. John (Kimberly) Lowe of Santa Fe, NM, David (Connie) Lowe of Leawood, KS, and Tom Lowe of Borrego Springs, CA as well as granddaughters Kathryn (Andy) Collins, Hilary (Michael) Gustafson, Kristin Lowe and Dr. Amanda Lowe, and great-grandchildren Miller, Brooks and Teddy Collins and Graham and Greta Gustafson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your favorite charity. Services will be held at a later date in Cave Creek, AZ.
For a more detailed celebration of Burt’s life please visit the Berardinelli Funeral Home website at www.berardinellifuneralhome.com/tributes/Burton-Lowe.
