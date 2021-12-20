July 28, 1944 – December 15, 2021
Calvin Cutler, 77, longtime Casper resident passed away on December 15, 2021 surrounded by family at Liberty Lake, Washington.
Calvin was born on July 28th, 1944 to Ernest and Marian Cutler (Swope) in Broadus, Montana. After graduating from Sheridan High School, Calvin married Nancy Danette Mirich in Sheridan, Wyoming on September 29, 1962, with the couple going on to have three children, Sherrie, David, and Steven.
Calvin enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego California aboard the USS Robison DDG-12 as a Fire Control Technician, Petty Officer Second Class. He worked primarily on the Tartar Missile System. He served during the Vietnam war in combat operations and was awarded the Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal along with other awards.
After Honorable discharge, Calvin attended the University of Wyoming. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He moved to Washington State and worked for the Department of Defense relating to the US Navy nuclear submarines. Calvin returned to Wyoming and began his career with the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills Wyoming. He became manager for several dams and powerplants including Alcova, Fremont Canyon, and Pathfinder. Calvin retired from BOR and began a second career with the Natrona County Building Department as a building inspector. Calvin retired from Natrona County and in 2008 moved to Liberty Lake, Washington.
After retiring Calvin spent his time traveling and being with family and grandchildren. Calvin was a gifted tinkerer who enjoyed many hobbies in his workshop. Calvin will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, and son David.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Sherrie (Paul Balen); son, Steve (Heather Leatham); grandchildren, Bryan Opitz (Sarah Greer) and Austin Opitz (Nicole Boyce) of Sheridan, Rebecca Siegel (Dylan Siegel) of Liberty Lake Washington, Kyndle and Krysten Cutler of Casper, and great granddaughters, Natalie, Finnleigh, and Calli Opitz of Sheridan.
Services will be held in Sheridan Wyoming at a date yet to be announced.