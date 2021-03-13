November 8, 1931 - January 12, 2021
Calvin Hudson Dunne was born November 8, 1931 to Muriel Wright and George Dunne in Boone, Iowa. He and his five brothers grew up in Des Moines, Iowa before moving to Sheridan, WY when he was in high school. He worked as a share cropper before being drafted into the US Army in 1952.
Prior to leaving Sheridan, he met Wyoma Cole. They fell in love through correspondence and got married while he was on leave on April 18, 1953 and then he shipped to Korea.
After leaving the service in 1955, they moved to California where Calvin began working as a union carpenter in the Los Angeles area. In May 1968, they left the hustle and bustle of the city and moved their family of five back to Sheridan.
Calvin continued working as a carpenter for Fletcher Construction for 21 years and spent the last 5 years of his career working on projects in Las Vegas, Bullhead City and Denver. He then worked as consultant for various construction projects including the Sheridan College before fully retiring to Sun City, AZ in 2011 to welcome their first great-grandchild.
He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture pieces, remodeling two and building one new home. Calvin loved celebrating at family gatherings, sneaking away with his grand-daughter to get ice cream and going to tractor shows.
Calvin passed away on January 12, 2020 at age 89 in hospice after a battle kidney failure. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Chic & David Dunne and his son Robert Dunne. He is survived by wife Wyoma Dunne, daughter Cindy Edwards (also in Sun City), son David Dunne of Gillette, WY, brothers James, Patrick and Joseph Gualco, grand-daughter Laura Mills of Glendale, AZ and great-grandchildren Macey and Bowen Mills.
Calvin was cremated, no services are being held.