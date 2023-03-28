May 9, 1940 – March 25, 2023
Our loving sister, wife, mom and grandmother Camile Rucki, 82, passed away Saturday March 25, 2023 into the loving arms of the Lord surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
She was born along with her twin sister Christine, May 9, 1940, to Robert and Mary (Bukowski) Borkowski in Milwaukee Wisconsin. The family moved to Sheridan when the girls were young. Although there were brief moves to Montana and California, they always returned to Sheridan where they permanently settled.
Camile graduated from Holy Name School, Sheridan High School class of 1958 and Billings Business College with her AA degree. Afterward she worked for a lawyer in Billings before returning to Sheridan. She then went to work for KWYO radio station which she absolutely loved.
In 1961 she met the love of her life Oscar Rucki. They were married September 15, 1962, at Holy Name Church and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Camile's life revolved around the Lord and her family. Camile was a devoted grandma, spent countless hours with her grandkids, and attended many of their events through the years. She loved going to the cabin in the Big Horns with Oscar and family, and spending time in the great outdoors. This included local brandings and driving around the area. She enjoyed traveling, making trips to Poland, Hawaii and Canada. She especially enjoyed the week-long wagon train ride she took with Oscar through Sheridan and Johnson counties. Her hobbies included reading, genealogy, history, events at the WYO Theater, and visiting with people. Camile was devoted to the Catholic Church and parish.
She is survived by her husband Oscar, son Steve (Stacey) Rucki and daughter Christy Nelson; Grandchildren Danyal, Kolter, Kyra, Mitchell and great granddaughter Sophia; Sister Christine (Joe) Skatula and sister-in-law Jeanne Bettcher; Bonus grandchildren Joseph, Chris, and Jacob Michael. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and family from Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Lorraine Terese, son-in-law Eric Nelson, and in-laws Frank and Helen (Bocek) Rucki. In addition, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws Robert (Sonny) Rucki, Ed and Mary (Rucki) Pinder, Irene (Rucki) Cole, Tony and Shirley Rucki and numerous other family members.
Camile cherished her lifelong friends; Michelle Rosenthal, Colleen (Legerski) Bushmaker, Vivian Arviso, Janet Bull and Teresa Koztowski (Poland).
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Welch Cancer Center, Westview Healthcare and Sheridan Memorial Hospice and all the staff that has helped us through these trying times.
Donations can be made in Camile's honor to Holy Name Catholic Church and School.
Rosary will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 9:30 am at the Holy Name Catholic Church followed by a viewing at 10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Following mass interment will take place at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Holy Name Parish Hall.
