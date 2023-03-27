Camile Rucki, 82, Sheridan, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Westview Health Care Center with loving family by her side. Rosary will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church followed by a viewing at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Following Mass, interment will take place at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Holy Name Parish Hall. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.