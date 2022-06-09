A public viewing for Carla Mae Kurtz will take place at First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave., at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022. A memorial service for Carla will start after the viewing at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Dill officiating. Following the service, interment will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with a reception back at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clear Creek Catering, 1620 Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, WY 82835, to cover catering expenses for Carla’s family and friends at her reception. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.