Carmen Erlys Neard, 84, of Glendive, Montana, formerly of Sheridan, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, surrounded by family at her home. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Juniper Heights Section.
Family and friends are invited to join for the services via Zoom, but are asked to remember to mute audio https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8162559004?pwd=MWNRWTlGdXhLM3ZHV3hmaUY5Z0syZz09, passcode H55P73.
