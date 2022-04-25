December 8, 1945 – April 19, 2022
Carol Bondi Patterson, 76, died suddenly at her home in Sacramento California, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Grieving her loss; is her husband of 55 years, Edward, and her children: Kristy Patterson, Jennifer (Sam) Franco, and Marcus (Dana) Patterson.
Carol was born in Sheridan, Wyoming December 8, 1945 to John and Catherine Bondi. Carol attended grammar school at Holy Name School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1964. She went on to attend Holy Name College in Spokane, Washington. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Edward Patterson. As an Airman with the United States Air Force, they were stationed primarily in the continental United States for most of Edward’s service, but with a 3 year assignment in Panama from 1977-1980. Returning to the USA in 1980, they lived in California where Edward was assigned to Mather Air Force base until his retirement in 1989. They then moved permanently to Sacramento.
Carol worked for 22 years for UPS in Sacramento, a job she truly enjoyed. She particularly loved the beach, antique shopping, and good conversations with friends; but her family remained the huge focus of her life. She was an involved grandmother to Sarah Patterson and Sammy and Kayla Franco.
Preceding her in death were her parents, and her three elder sisters: Dolores (Ernie) Rotellini, Mary Kay (Ray) Hudson, and Peggy (Mike) Sedivy. She is survived by a large family of treasured in-laws, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a cremation of her remains, with burial at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery at a later date to be announced.