April 1937 – March 8, 2021
She loved family, friends, gathering and traveling. Her hobbies were crafts, ceramics, beading, and painting.
She was preceded in death by former spouse Terry Achenbach and daughter Vicky Masse.
Son in law Jeff Masse, daughter Penny Smyth, daughter Shelly Christianson and spouse Chad Christianson, son Billy Achenbach and spouse Faith Achenbach. Carol had six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister Barbara Hord Watts, many nieces and nephews. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Family service currently pending.