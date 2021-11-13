March 28, 1960 - November 11, 2021
Carol Irene (McCormick) Jowett, of Sheridan, WY, was called home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Carol was born March 28, 1960, in Port Huron, Michigan to Donald and Dorothy McCormick, the youngest of four children. Carol graduated in 1978 from Port Huron High School where she met the love of her life, Jerry Jowett. They were married in 1988, where they eventually settled down in Kimball Township Michigan and had their daughter Jessica Tyler Jowett in August of 1992. Carol played hockey for the Port Huron Hockeyettes with her sister Kathie, in the original organized female hockey league in the US, coached by their dad. Carol played in the State Championships in 1973 and is a member of the Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame. She loved spending time with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and other close family and friends. She had many wonderful hobbies which included researching her family tree through genealogy learning about the large clan that has been growing throughout the years. She loved doing this with her sister Gloria and mother Dorothy and passed the love of family history to the next generation. There was always something baking or cooking in Carol’s kitchen. This is how she taught all the kids in her life how to do math. She was a part of the VFW Auxiliary for many years, where she held many positions throughout the organization.
She is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Jessica (Trai Bryant); one grandson, Kylen; brother Thomas (Doris) McCormick; sisters, Kathie McCormick (Terry Sumpter), and Gloria (Jeff) Allen. And a very large and loving family.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Dorothy McCormick, nephew Greggory McCormick, and great nephew Waylon McCormick.
Carol will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who look forward to carrying on traditions she valued and passed down.
