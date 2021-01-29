Carol (Jackson) (Seay) Dau, 84, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
Carol was born July 18, 1936 in Sheridan WY to Gilbert & Imogene Jackson. She played in the Sheridan High School band and orchestra, the VFW All Girl Drum & Bugle Corps, the Job’s Daughters Drill Team and was active in 4-H.
Carol graduated from Sheridan High School in 1954 and then Deaconess Hospital of Nursing in Spokane WA in 1957. She worked as a Registered Nurse at three small hospitals in the Sedro-Woolley WA area where she lived with her husband David Seay and their three children, Mike, Laurie and Mark. After David’s death in 1969, Carol returned to Sheridan with her children and married Richard Dau in 1971. Together they were foster parents for 10 years, caring for 44 foster children and adopting their first foster child, Emilie, in 1976. Later they were legal guardians to two of their granddaughters, Michelle and Thea.
Carol worked for Dr. Seymour Thickman for 20 years and later as a school nurse at Highland Park, Sagebrush, Beckton, Meadowlark & Central Middle School. After Richard’s death in 2012, she spent most of her days volunteering as a foster grandmother at Highland Park School.
Carol was an extremely gifted quilter and seamstress and took great pleasure in making quilts and wedding dresses for family and friends. She loved raising and being around children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, siblings Helen Jackson, Henry (Shorty) Jackson, Fay Symons, Shirley Snelling and Kenneth Jackson.
She is survived by her children Michael Seay (Vivian) of Casper, WY, Laurie Schwabauer (William) of Sundance, WY, Mark Seay (Lan Anh) of Milpitas, CA and Emilie Foley (Raymond) of Sheridan.
Grandchildren – Pamela Hyde, Amber Farman, Nichole, Adam and Samantha Seay, Michelle Wagner and Thea Jordan.
Great Grandchildren – Danyal and Kolter Rucki, Isabella Farman and Noah Thomas, Anthony, Alex and Serenity Wagner and Great-Great-Granddaughter Sophia Rucki.
Cremation has taken place and at her request and she will be laid to rest with her beloved husbands David in Franklin, NC and Richard in Sheridan.
Memorials may be made to The Kalif Children’s Travel Fund, PO Box K, Sheridan 82801 or The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 1275 E Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. Also, a GoFundMe account has been established in Carol’s name to benefit the Shriner's Hospitals for Children at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/carol-dau-remembrance?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
A celebration (or celebrations) of life is planned for later this Summer.
