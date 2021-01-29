Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.