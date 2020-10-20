March 15, 1928 - September 30, 2020
Caroline Forrest passed away at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin on the full moon night of September 30, after a lifetime of celebrating full moons, and 73 days after departing from her beloved Sheridan. She was 92.
In her 56 years in Wyoming, Caroline lived in Big Horn, Laramie and Sheridan, where she spent the last 42 years of her life. She found many kindred spirits in her work with the Civic Theater Guild (CTG), debuting in 1967 as a lead actor in “Never Too Late,” for which she won Best Actress and Best Rookie awards. In 1977, she acted in “Toys in the Attic,” the first play to be performed in the Carriage House Theater, CTG’s first permanent home. “Voices,” a 1979 feminist prose poem directed by Lynne Simpson, won best play at the Rocky Mountain community theater festival. Of her six other acting roles, Caroline’s favorite was “The Gin Game,” a two-person play with Pete Simpson in 1984.
Her life’s passion for reading accelerated in third grade after Caroline had read every book in the children’s section of her public library, and the librarian allowed her to take books from the young adult shelves. Thus began a lifetime of self-education. She worked in the public libraries of Laramie and Sheridan, also volunteering as a wandering “Spellspinner” to bring folklore and traditional games to children in summer.
Julia Child awakened another passion: serious study and practice of gourmet cooking that enthralled the many guests she entertained over the years. While working full-time, she always found time on weekends to whip up a cassoulet or teach herself how to make duck confit.
A lover of birds, wildflowers and Western mountain beauty, Caroline joined her friends for elaborate picnics following hikes in the Bighorns. The fun and delicious meals inspired their moniker “The Hedonist Club.”
Caroline embraced community service as she moved with her family from Wisconsin to Omaha, Denver, Tulsa, Santa Fe and finally to Wyoming. In Sheridan, she joined the County Historical Society, Fine Arts Club, Book Review Club, CTG Board, Big Horn Native Plant Society, Women’s Club and others.
She also worked for many years for the Malone Belton architectural firm and offered essential administrative service to the Brinton Museum in the years her husband, James Forrest, worked as director.
Caroline will be remembered for her creative spirit, her energy, optimism and love of life, her work ethic and fierce independence, conversational prowess and deep friendships. Her limitless curiosity spawned a large collection of reference books. Her love of language carried over into her sense of humor and gift for making puns and doing crosswords. And her talent for making beauty turned the everyday into the enchanting.
Caroline is survived by her daughters Mary and Barbara, her granddaughter Theodora, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Adolf Peters and Lois Bergdorff and her siblings Marion Hollister, Charles Peters and Jane Harris.
A memorial service in Sheridan is planned for late July 2021. Gifts may be made to Sheridan Fulmer Public Library, Sheridan Civic Theater Guild, Sheridan YMCA or Wyoming Nature Conservancy.
Transplanted (a favorite poem of Caroline’s)
by Patricia Midge Farmer
If I had not come to these high plains,
my heart would have missed
the beat of this love of place,
my guts would have yearned for
some unknown fulfillment,
my mind would have shrunk
to a small, civilized size,
and my soul would have tentacles,
searching, always reaching out
for what I found here.
But I am now like the tenacious sage
wide roots forced into
this seldom yielding ground
to make a place for me
to hold on tight
to nurture and be nourished
and, oh this land does feed me.