Caroline Joy Hamilton, 83, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo. A public viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W 5th St, Sheridan. Funeral services will be held at the church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Paul J. Cain officiating. Following the funeral service, interment will take place in Big Horn at Mount Hope Cemetery. A lunch reception will immediately follow graveside services at The Barn in Big Horn, 228 Johnson St., Big Horn.