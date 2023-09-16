March 15, 1936 – September 10, 2023
Carolyn was born March 15, 1936, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Ferne and Chris Wester. She lived on her parents’ farm with her brother and four sisters. In 1949 the farm was sold and the family moved West to Gillette, Wyoming where her father continued raising livestock and enduring the winter of 1949, and where Carolyn continued her junior high education. Later, the Wester family moved once more to Sheridan, Wyoming, where Chris purchased and ran the Phillips 66 bulk fuel plant. Carolyn continued her education at Sheridan High School where she met her future husband, Louis Galloway.
While living in Sheridan they had two sons, Lou and Chris. Louis worked for Farm Bureau Insurance and was transferred to Laramie where Carolyn continued to nurture and care for her family and had their third son, Joe. The family lived in Laramie until Louis was transferred once more to work the northeast region of Wyoming. Louis and Carolyn bought a home in Story where they lived for many years. The family had many great times in Story and Carolyn took up gardening. She had a green thumb and raised vegetables, raspberries and beautiful flowers. She also joined the Story Quilting Club and made many beautiful quilts with her quilting group. Carolyn was a master gardener and quilter. Once her boys left home, she began working as a caregiver at Eventide Nursing Home. She loved working at Eventide and the elderly patients that she cared for.
After a vehicle rollover on Tunnel Hill during a winter blizzard, Carolyn decided it would be best to find a job closer to home. She went to work as a meat cutter at the Banner Store and took to it quickly. With Carolyn’s expert help, the Galloway men butchered many harvested deer, antelope, and elk together, filling their freezes, plus spending much quality time together. Carolyn’s help and skills were always greatly appreciated. Following Lou’s retirement from Farm Bureau, they also retired from raking pine needles and shoveling snow in Story and bought a house in Sheridan. Louis and Carolyn spent four summers at the Cow Camp on the Rapid Creek Cattle Allotment where Louis was the mountain rider for the Connell and Garber ranches and Carolyn kept the camp. Those summers were very special as many of the family were able to spend precious time together in a serene setting. Following Louis’ death, Carolyn was able to spend a couple of more years on her own before moving to Sugarland Ridge. She had some good years there and participated in all the activities they provided - except for Bingo. She hated losing when money was involved. She was most happy there when she and her friend Vi were putting puzzles together. Her final year was spent at Green House Living where the staff provided the same support, patience and love for her that she had given years earlier to elderly clients at Eventide.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ferne and Chris Wester; her husband of 52 years, Louis Lee Galloway; her sister, LaVonne Hahn; and her grandson, Tucker William Galloway. She is survived by her three sisters: Collette McWilliams, (Gillette, WY), Claudia Norton, (Pine Bluff, AR) and Christie Greenich (Pine Bluff, AR); her three sons: Louis Edward Galloway (Linda), Christopher Reuben Galloway (Laura) both of Sheridan, WY and Joseph Anthony Galloway (Sherri) of Baxter, MN. Also surviving her are her grandchildren: James (Bo) Galloway, Casey Hart (Brad), Nathan Galloway (Kate), Ashley Rogers (Zach), Mark Galloway (Mandy), Gia Lofstrom (Joel), and Cody Galloway as well as 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at Kane Funeral Home with Reverend Juanita Smith officiating. A reception will follow in the Kane Reception Hall. Interment will take place in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery following the reception.
