March 11, 1936 – March 29, 2022
Carolyn A. Badgett, 86, passed away on March 29, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Carolyn Amanda Badgett was born on March 11, 1936, to Elna (Husman} Barker and John Barker in Sheridan, Wyoming. Raised in Sheridan, Carolyn graduated from Sheridan High School in 1953. Upon graduation, she went to work for the Department of Family Services. She had a career of over thirty years, retiring in 1996.
Carolyn married Mark Dolan Badgett on March 12, 1954, at the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan. Together they welcomed and raised three children, Patty, Steve, and Brenda.
Carolyn was a life-long member of Beta Sigma Phi. She loved music, gardening, crocheting, baseball and traveling. She was an avid bowler, participating in numerous state and national tournaments and coaching young bowlers.
Family was most important to Carolyn. She followed Mark on his many adventures related to his interest in the Bozeman Trail. In later years, she followed her grandchildren through their many activities.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Mark, her parents, her son, Steve, and her daughter Brenda.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Patricia (Bill) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and her grandchildren, Erin Benskin of Cheyenne, John Benskin of Severance, Colorado, Amanda Rodriguez of Sheridan, Wyoming, John Badgett of Olathe, Kansas, and Gabe Badgett of Buffalo, Wyoming. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
A Public Viewing will be held at 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Champion Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the First Methodist Church with graveside to follow. A Reception will be held at the First Methodist Church immediately following the service.
Memorial donations can be made to the following or a charity of choice:
Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan, Wyoming
84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801
Museum at the Big Horns
850 Sibley Circle, Sheridan, WY 82801
Compass Center for Families in Sheridan
PO Box 6022, Sheridan, WY 82801
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.