March 26, 1947 - December 28, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Carolyn “Carol” Sue Frady on December 28, 2020, in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Carol was born on March 26, 1947 in Victoria, Texas to Jake and Sue Nell Wigington. She spent her young life in Texas and moved to Casper with her parents when she was 4 years old. She attended grade school in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School. She graduated from Sheridan College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Communications. After school, Carolyn met Ross Frady. They were married on September 20, 1963 in Logan City, Utah and moved to Germany for a year where her first son, Steven was born.
Carol moved back to Casper to live while Ross finished his tour overseas. Her sons Eric and Donald were born in Casper, WY. Carol was a homemaker and mother to three active boys. When Ross returned from overseas, the family moved to Clearmont where Carol lived for 44 years.
She was very involved in her children’s school activities and was an active member in the Clearmont Community. Carol worked as an EMT, belonged to the Clearmont Fire District and managed the Clearmont Ambulance Service. She was a JC-ette, a member of the Clearmont Recreation Board and a participating member of the Clearmont Community Church. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband Ross Frady, sons; Donald (Gail) Frady of Gillette, WY; Steven Jay (Mysty) Frady of Fort Lupton, CO; her brother Cecil (Lynette) Wigington of Casper, WY; sisters Christine Lowe of Casper, WY; Jan Summers of Rock Springs, WY; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Sue Nell; 2 brothers, Laddie Wigington and Jerry Wigington; son; Eric Frady.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolyn’s honor may be made to Clearmont Ambulance Service, PO Box 126, Clearmont, WY 82835
A memorial Service will be held at the Clearmont Community Church on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11 am with Pastor Cody Ramsay officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made written at championfh.com.