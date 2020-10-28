November 8, 1940 - October 19, 2020
Carolyn Joann Garland (Trani), 79, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA after a long battle with cancer. Carolyn passed peacefully and comfortably with her family by her side.
Carolyn was born on November 8, 1940 in Pueblo, CO to the late Anthony and Dorothy Trani (Covi). She was raised and educated in Pueblo, CO. After her graduation from Pueblo High School, she attended Pueblo Junior College. It was within her college algebra class that she would meet her soon-to-be husband Ronald (Ron), and she would begin an adventurous life that would take her from Colorado to her husband’s assignments in the western states and Alaska.
Carolyn married Ron on April 30, 1960. Following their marriage, Carolyn and Ron lived briefly in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, and California. In 1962 they drove the Alaskan Highway to Anchorage. Carolyn would eventually spend three years in Alaska where she would live in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and several remote facilities operated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
After living in Alaska, Carolyn would settle in Idaho Falls, ID and eventually in Sheridan, WY where Carolyn would work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital for 27 years before retiring in 2007 as the personal secretary to the chief of staff. Carolyn and her husband would finally leave Wyoming and move to Yakima, WA to be near their family.
Carolyn was a woman of many passions: an inspired cook, an avid reader, and a loving/supportive wife and mother. Above all things Carolyn was a spiritual woman, charting a life devoted to her faith in God, Christianity, and the Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending her free time studying different aspects of her Christian Faith. Carolyn was very active in the Lutheran Church serving in many different volunteer opportunities including Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
A lasting memory of Carolyn that will reverberate with all of us will be that of her preparing delightful meals for family and friends. Whether it was her fluffy pancakes in the morning or her traditional spaghetti and meatballs for dinner, Carolyn’s meals brought loved ones together, providing loving nourishment to our bodies and our souls.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron Garland; her children Scott Garland and Brad Garland; her daughter-in-law Dawn Garland; her grandchildren Jacob Garland, Caleb Garland, Ben Garland, Renee Garland, Rhys Garland; her brother Mike Trani; her sisters-in-law Roberta Trani, Beverly Crawford, Judy Howard; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion Roscoe. Carolyn was predeceased by her father Anthony and mother Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s name to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902.
A service for family and close friends will take place in Sheridan, Wyoming in November, 2020.