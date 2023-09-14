February 24, 1936 – September 9, 2023
Carolyn M. Griffith, 87, of Sheridan passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Carolyn was born in Buffalo, Wyoming on February 24, 1936 to Owen and Ora (Connolly) Holloway. Her family moved to Big Horn, Wyoming when she was a little girl. Big Horn continued to be her home for many years after.
Carolyn married Eugene Griffith on April 27, 1958 at the Presbyterian Church in Sheridan, WY. They were married for 55 years and together they had four children. Carolyn was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading and sewing and she loved spending time with her family, especially at the family cabin in the Big Horn Mountains. She was always smiling and loved her family unconditionally.
Carolyn worked for many years at Coffeen Elementary School as the school secretary. She enjoyed her time at Coffeen and loved the kids. Carolyn was a longtime member of P.E.O. Chapter AB and was also very involved with the Presbyterian Women’s group.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, sisters Lola Hauf, Ann Morgan, Barbara Moore and her brother Jack Norris. She is survived by her children, Curt (Keri) Griffith, Linda (Bill) Pruitt, Richard (Renee) Griffith and Gwen Roberts. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kaden Griffith (Winter), Matt (Ashley) Pruitt, Katie (Miles) Steffes, Morgan (Austin) Benson, Austin Griffith (Katie), Lauren Roberts, Jack (Anne) Roberts and four great grandchildren, Mack, Haddix, Palmer and Jonah. She is also survived by her sister JoElaine Bedsaul of Torrington, WY.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan with Reverend Karl Heimbuck officiating. Immediately following the service a reception will be held at Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall.
