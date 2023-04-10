Carrie Marie Oliver, aged 52, of Sheridan, passed away April 4, 2023, in Sacramento, California after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carrie is preceded in death by her mother Winnie Lynn Oliver of Sheridan.
Carrie is survived by her daughter, Shai Lynn Henry; best friend, Crystal Rangel; brothers, Joshua and Izzy Howes, all of Sacramento; sister, Mindy Gartner and father, Michael Coffeen, both of Sheridan.
Carrie will be remembered for her terrific sense of humor, love of animals, and a passion for life.
Rest in Peace.