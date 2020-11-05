September 25, 1944 - November 3, 2020
Catherine Alice McRae, age 76 passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020. Catherine was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on September 25th, 1944. Her parents were Cephus and Anita Curl of Braman, Oklahoma. Catherine graduated from Braman High School in 1962. Catherine moved to Wyoming in 1970 with her first husband Ronald Stewart. They later divorced, but their marriage resulted in three children: Todd Stewart, Tim Stewart and Yvonne Perry. Catherine married Evan McRae in 1987, they were married for 12 years. Catherine loved horses and collecting Fiesta, she was very artistic and loved to paint. Catherine was talented in many areas and loved her cats. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents Ceph and Anita Curl, her son Todd Stewart, daughter-in-law Christine Stewart, Ronald Stewart and Evan McRae. She has two living siblings, Diane (Graeme) Glaser of Kansas and Eric (Rita) Curl of Arkansas. She is survived by Tim (Laurie) Stewart and Yvonne (Troy) Perry, daughter-in-law Lori Stewart, grandchildren Hartley (Ryan) Burget, Levi (Arriya) Stewart, Nathan (Anna) Romero, Chancellor Perry, Kassie Stewart, and Cody Lafleur, all from Sheridan, WY; Kate Stewart and Alicia Stewart from Spokane, WA; Kelsey Tetschner (Anna) from Billings, MT and Sheanna Marsh Denver, CO; great-grandchildren Kali Stewart in Sheridan, WY; Briley and Braelyn Tetschner in Billings, MT. and Wesley, Cooper and Hunter Wilson of Spokane, WA. Catherine has numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family has chosen to plan a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Second Chance Cat Shelter in Sheridan, WY. https://sheridancatrescue.org/
