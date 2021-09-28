May 29, 1955 - September 23, 2021
Cathy Ann (Miller) Fried was born on May 29th, 1955, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, in a quonset hut on the Westover Air Force Base to C.R. “Sam” and Donna Ruth Miller. Cathy came into the world a little on the small side at a whopping 4 pounds, with the doctor giving her a 50% chance of survival. Donna knew that her new baby was in God's hands and would be just fine, and her prayers were answered. Donna and Sam took their new baby home and enjoyed her immensely. Once discharged from the Air Force, the family settled back in their hometown of Sheridan, WY at the end of 1955. Cathy’s childhood was spent in Sheridan and was tasked with being the oldest of five children. Those siblings gave her a run for her money and oftentimes antagonized her to the point of throwing books at them. Cathy went through the Sheridan school system including Coffeen Elementary, graduating Sheridan High School in 1973. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. She went on to attend college in Sheridan and then at the Montana Institute of the Bible graduating with a degree in early Christian childhood education. She spent a few summers as a camp counselor at Camp Bethel where she garnered the camp name of “Sunshine” as she brought a ray of sunshine with her smile and caring spirit. After college and spending a summer in England teaching, she settled back in Sheridan where she met Tom Fried. They would be married on October 28th, 1983, blending both of their families into one.
Cathy worked as a home health nurse for many years caring for the elderly of Sheridan. She ended her working career on the other end of the age spectrum teaching preschool at the Children's Center, retiring on her birthday in 2020. She had a tender heart for both children and seniors throughout her life.
Cathy was a constant in many people's lives and was known for consistently praying for her family and friends. She had a huge heart for people and was one of the most thoughtful, caring people around. Her knack for knowing just the right gift to give was an amazing attribute. She especially had a huge heart for her children and grandchildren.
Cathy is survived by her mother, Donna Miller, husband Tom of 37 years, children Allison (Adam) Propeck of Big Lake, Minnesota, Matt Fried of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Andy (Abbey) Fried of Sheridan, siblings Cheryl Crook, Theresa (Mike) Rice, and Mike (Lori) Miller, grandchildren Eli and Ella Propeck, Olivia, Joshua and Macy Fried, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
She is preceded in death by her father, C.R. “Sam” Miller, brother Sam Miller, nephew Michael “Craig” Rice and her grandparents.
Thank you to Sheridan Fire Rescue, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Memorial Hospital ER staff for their response and compassionate care.
Cathy’s passing will leave a great void in the hearts of all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Bethel, 1710 U.S. Highway 14E, Shell, WY 82441 or, in lieu of any of that, call your mom and loved ones and tell them you love them, as you just never know when the last time will be.
A viewing/visitation will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY 82801 from 2:00 - 6:00 on Tuesday September 28th and the funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church, 3179 Bighorn Avenue, Sheridan, WY 82801 at 1:00 on September 29th. Interment will be in Juniper Heights at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.