July 17, 1943 – August 16, 2022
Cecil L. Robinson, 79, of Frankfort, died August 16, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospice Care in Lafayette, IN.
Cecil was born July 17, 1943, in Clinton County, to Thomas Junior and Mary (Birden) Robinson. After graduating from Clinton Central High School in 1961, Cecil joined the US Army National Guard.
On September 4, 1964, he married the love of his life, Peggy J. Wallace, and they were blessed with three sons, Ritchie (wife, Kathy) Robinson of West Virginia, W. Derek (wife, Suzie) Robinson of Frankfort, and Travis J. (wife, Ashley) Robinson, of Forest.
Cecil retired in 1993 from the old Chrysler Corporation after working 30 years and 3 months. He was a member of American Legion Post #67, where he served as Past Commander; a UAW member; enjoyed coin collecting; coaching softball and baseball; and spending time with his family. He also was a Pittsburg Pirates, Chicago Cubs and a Boston Red Sox fan and always liked the Boston Red Sox Supporter Code. “If you think of me, plant a tree. You are gonna need it. NUF CED ”
In addition to his wife of 57 years and his sons and daughters-in-law, Cecil is survived by his eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Garry Robinson of Frankfort; sisters, Judy Favors of Kokomo and Debbie Baines of Frankfort; and sister-in-law, Christina Robinson of Frankfort.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Cecil’s name may made to Clinton County Humane Society; 825 Izaak Walton Drive; Frankfort, IN 46041. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.gendafuneralhome.com.