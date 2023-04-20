January 28, 1947 – April 9, 2023
Cedric H. Alley, 76 of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on April 9, 2023
Ced was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Homer and Lucille Alley of Dayton, Wyoming. He went to school in Dayton, Wyoming, Tongue River High School, graduating in 1965. He attended Sheridan College. He was drafted into the US Army, and served from 1967 to 1969, with the last year in Vietnam. A conflicted time in his life. He lived in Dayton after his military service and worked at the Big Horn Coal Mine. He spent most of his later life in several locations in Southern California coast area, primarily in the Encinitas and Morrow Bay area, later moving to Bullhead City to be closer to his son. He loved the coast and ocean. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, rebuilding cars and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lucille Alley, his sister Carol Swift and nephew Garth Swift. He is survived by his son Tyler Alley and family of Bullhead City, Arizona, his twin brother Fred Alley of Roseburg, Oregon, and a nephew, Mike Swift of Encinitas, California.
No services are planned.