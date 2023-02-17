January 16, 1937 – February 14, 2023
Charles Atkinson, the loving patriarch and Papa of our family, passed away peacefully. He went to be with his Lord on February 14, 2023. He was 86 years old.
He was born on January 16, 1937 in Garrett, Wyoming to Merle J. Atkinson and Mae Peterson Atkinson. He was raised on a ranch, attended country school and learned to be a cowboy at an early age. He grew up riding horses, working cattle, shearing sheep and enjoying the company of his pet chicken, Rover.
Charles met the love of his life, Marie Smith, when they were small children. They married in December of 1957.
They raised two daughters, Laurie and Barbara. The family lived in Rock River, Wy., where Charles worked for Carbon Power and Light.
In 1967, the family moved to Sheridan, Charles went to work at Sheridan Johnson REA as a journeyman lineman. He took pride in working with area ranchers, building and maintaining power lines across the rural community. Many a cold, stormy night, he would be out repairing downed power lines to restore the heat and electricity to area ranches and families. Working for the REA, Charles became an excellent pole climber, which led to him compete in the Logger`s rodeo near Bear Lodge in the Big Horns.
He loved the Big Horn Mountains, where he spent time with his family sightseeing, camping, and fishing. He always had the binoculars ready. Any summer day, he could be found bouncing around the mountain roads in a jeep and then bouncing around the dance floor at the Jeans and Queens Square Dance Club. He was an avid skier and every weekend it was necessary to be on the slopes at Antelope Butte.
Charles was a devoted grandpa. He taught by example, being honest and kind. He made sure all his grandkids could twirl and throw a rope. His grandkids looked forward to their yearly trips to Yellowstone and South Dakota with Papa and Grandma. He took pleasure in watching his grandkids participate in sports, traveling all over Wyoming to cheer on football, baseball and basketball.
He remained a cowboy his whole life. He celebrated 65 years of marriage with Marie. He was the handyman of the family, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. After retirement, Charles and his wife traveled from Texas to Canada seeing our great country and experiencing nature. Later in life, he enjoyed watching rodeo and football, sitting with his dog, Henry, and whittling on the porch.
He is remembered by his family as a loving and generous person. A hard worker, good example in everything, and always putting others before himself.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, his daughters, Laurie (Ray) Green, Barbara (Jayson) Blue and his son, Clint (Dana) Bromley. Grandchildren include Ty (Mariana) Green, Ryk Green, Hannah Gibbons, John (Lacey) Gibbons and Charlie (Samantha) Gibbons, Shaye (Chris) Schottel and Forrest Bromley. Great grandchildren, Sofia Gibbons-Pelayo, Agustin Gibbons-Pelayo, Gabriella Green, Lincoln Green, Lane Green, Oliver Gibbons, Cade Gibbons and Nash Gibbons.
Family services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Charles name to Welch Cancer Center, Comfort Care Funds Program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.