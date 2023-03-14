Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 36F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.