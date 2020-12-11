Aug. 26, 1943 – Nov. 29, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Brooks Reinhart 77, passed away November 29, 2020 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. He was positive for Coronavirus. He was born August 26, 1943 to Charles C Reinhart and Jessie Dale Brooks Reinhart in Great Falls, Montana.
Chuck attended multiple schools including in Great Falls, Montana; Conrad, Montana; Eastern Montana College, Billings, MT; and Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, WY. He graduated from Conrad High School in 1961. He was a football star and was on the Montana All State Team his junior and senior years (back-to-back State Champions). Chuck enjoyed drag racing his 1959 Impala during his late teens.
Chuck married the love of his life Frances Teresa Zaversnik on July 17, 1965. They had an idyllic marriage. She preceded him in death. He later married Ann Guilliams.
Chuck and Frances built a Cabin near the Pinedale/Jackson area, Wyoming and shared many wonderful experiences (hunting, camping, snowmobiling, and exploring the great outdoors) there with family and friends.
In 1963, his parents and Chuck started Reinhart Moving and Storage/United Van Lines in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Chuck and his brother Bill later became co-owners of the company. He retired in 2017 after 53 years.
He was a very spiritual and inspirational man. Chuck had a knack for picking out strangers that were struggling in life and helping them. He once saved a man’s life with the Heimlich maneuver. He was head elder of the Evangelical Free Church for 12 years and a Gideon for decades.
Chuck also participated in the Jaycees, Wyoming Truckers Association and the Chamber of Commerce.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Frederick and Etta Morgan Reinhart , Bert and Florence Mumma Brooks (early Sheridan County settlers), parents Charles and Jessie Reinhart (Born Sheridan, WY), sisters JoAnne Reinhart McDonald and Jacqueline Reinhart.
Survivors include his son Chad Reinhart (Cheyenne, WY), daughters Julie Reinhart Prado (Rock Springs, WY), and Shelley Reinhart (Rock Springs, WY). Brother Bill (Louise) Reinhart (Rock Springs, WY), sisters Peggy Patterson (Hoodsport, WA), Patti Green (Syracuse, UT), Dr. Cheryl (Art) Rivard (Danville, KY), and Carolyn (John) Killefer (Brookings, SD) and five grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Donations can be given in his honor to the Gideons at Gideons.org