December 28, 1933 - January 20, 2021
The greater Sheridan community mourns the loss of loving husband, father, and friend Charles “Chuck” Lee who passed away January 20, 2021 following a lengthy time of health challenges.
Chuck was born on December 28, 1933 to Harland and Della Lee in Livermore, California. The family traveled between California and Montana before settling in Los Angeles where Chuck attended high school. In 1953, he joined the United States Army and trained at Fort Ord before serving in Korea as a Mechanic Instructor and Military Police. For his service he received the National Defense Service Medal, the United States Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal. He was a sergeant at the time of his honorable discharge in 1955. Following his military service, Chuck took classes at Santa Monica City College, studying math and engineering. He was employed at Iskanderian as a machinist and draftsman, Hughes Vacuum Tube Products as a Senior Tool Designer, and Westinghouse Astroelectronics Department as Associate Engineer.
In 1958 he married Diane “Dee” Ahrens and with step-son Michael Donohue and daughters Marcia and Amy, they lived in Newbury Park, CA.
He began his career as an auto mechanic and in 1966, following a dream to live in the country and be a business owner/operator, the family moved to Big Horn, Wyoming. For the next 16 years, Chuck and the family ran Big Horn Service, a full-service gas station and auto repair shop. He and Dee divorced in 1979. Shortly following the divorce, Chuck closed the shop in
Big Horn and opened Lee’s Auto Repair on Brooks Street in Sheridan where he worked until his retirement in 2005.
While running Big Horn Service, Chuck touched many lives, from maintaining and repairing cars to plowing out driveways following winter storms. While the business kept Chuck busy, he contributed to the Big Horn community in so many ways. He was an active member of the Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department and served as Assistant Chief for many years. He was active in the Sheridan County Search and Rescue and was a Deputy Sheriff in the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department, assigned to the Big Horn community. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles and snow machines.
On October 12, 1980, Chuck and Donna Shelton Dailey married and began sharing their lives. In 1983, they moved from Big Horn to their current home on Loucks Street in Sheridan. Their 40 years together were highlighted by love of family and friends across the state and country.
Chuck was an active member in many national and state philanthropic and service organizations. He was a member of the Big Horn Lions Club; Big Horn Mountain Lodge #43 of the Masons where he served as Worshipful Master; Kalif Shrine where he was an active member of the Oriental Band and served as Potentate; Demolay Commandery #6 Knights Templar; York Rite and Scottish Rite; Royal Order of Jesters #135; Elks Lodge #520 where he served as Exalted Ruler; American Legion #0007; Goldwing Roadriders, Chapter WYE, where he served as Director; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Big Horn Mountain #4169; and the Big Horn Mountain Snomads. Countless friendship and family memories were made as a result of his involvement in these many organizations. Chuck and Donna were ready at any time to jump on the Goldwing or in the car to go assist or just visit friends and family. He made friends wherever he went.
Chuck is predeceased by his parents Harland and Della, his brother Harland Lee, Jr., and his sisters Kathleen Lee and Virginia Johnson. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Donna, son Michael Donohue (Lora) of Sheridan; daughters Marcie Morrow (Steve) of Hollister, CA and Amy McMullen (Norman) of Windsor, VT; step-daughter Mary Dailey-Smith
of Sheridan and step-son Daniel Dailey of Great Falls, MT; 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Wyoming, Montana, California, Nevada, and Maryland.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Kalif Shrine Temple, 145 W. Loucks Street, Sheridan, WY. Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A family memorial service will
be held in June.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at the Mountain View Living Center at the VA Medical Center for taking such good care of Chuck for the past year. Those wishing to honor Chuck’s memory may do so by donating to the Kalif Temple Children’s Travel Fund, c/o Kalif Temple, P.O. Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801.
