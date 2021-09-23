Charles “Chuck” Richard Overturf, 83, of Parkman, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.
A visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court.
A private family burial with military honors will be held at Juniper Heights in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Dayton Community Park. Please join Chuck’s family for gathering and sharing memories.
Memorials to honor Chuck may be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.