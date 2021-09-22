November 25, 1937 - September 19, 2021
Charles “Chuck” Richard Overturf, 83, of Parkman, WY, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Chuck was born on November 25, 1937, in Lodge Grass, MT, to parents Clemance William and Wilda Mae (Ekis) Overturf, where he was raised and graduated from High School. He married Barbara Addleman on March 30, 1958. They lived in Valier, MT, and moved to Parkman, WY, where he worked at the X Bar X in 1968. In 1983 they bought their property on Pass Creek.
Chuck loved the outdoors, farming, his cows and his dog Wick. He looked forward to playing bass with Lon Davis every year. He was known to be a kid magnet and he adopted all the kids he met. Chuck enjoyed taking pictures of brandings.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters; Betty Lou Mullenberg, Larraine Anderson and Donna Lane. He is survived by his wife Barbara Overturf, sister, Martha Ann Bowman, his brother Roger (Diana) Overturf, sister Nancy Mae Mullenberg, sister, Joyce Bird, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
A Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court.
A private family burial with Military Honors will be held at Juniper Heights in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Dayton Community Park. Please join Chuck’s family for gathering and sharing memories.
Memorials to honor Chuck may be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.