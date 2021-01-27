March 26, 1940 - January 24, 2021
A celebration of the life of Charles “Buzzy” Malli, 80 year old Arvada resident who passed away Sunday at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital will be held Saturday, February 6th at 12:00 at the Arvada Bar in Arvada with Bobby Moore officiating. Donations in Buzzy’s memory may be made to the North American Wild Sheep Foundation in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
Charles Gus Malli was born on March 26, 1940 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Gus and Evelyn Malli. He grew up and went to school in Arvada and graduated from Arvada High School with the class of 1958. After high school he worked for the family ranch. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and spent two years at Fort Carson, Colorado. Following an honorable discharge Buzzy returned to Wyoming and went into road construction. He was married in June of 1964 to Virginia Ann Dinius in Rapid City, South Dakota and they made their home at the family ranch in Arvada. He owned and operated his own construction business in the early 1970’s and later moved to Sheridan and took a job for Peter Kiewit Corporation. He was a foreman for Kiewit when they built the road over Powder River Pass. He and Virginia were divorced in 1984 and Buzzy then owned and operated Porky’s Bar in Ucross from the mid 1980’s until the 1990’s. He moved back to the ranch and purchased the Arvada Bar. He owned and operated the Bar until 2015 and continued living in Arvada. He became a resident of the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming in 2017 where he lived until his death.
Buzzy loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He organized wagon trains from Ucross to Sheridan; Ucross to Ten Sleep and, also from Ten Sleep to Kaycee down the slip road. Any chance he had, he would get into his boat and go fishing. His favorite spot was Lake DeSmet.
He is survived by three sons, Ken Forman of Broadus, Montana, Gus Malli and his wife Debbie of Arvada and Curtis Malli of Sheridan; one daughter Christy Wright and her husband Richard of Sheridan; two sisters Norma Malli of Arvada and Donna Hakert and her husband Richard of Buffalo; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Riley Malli.