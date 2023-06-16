December 31, 1928-June 10, 2023
Charles Gaylord Neelley, Captain, U.S. Navy (Retired), passed away on June 10, 2023 in Sheridan, WY, at the age of 94. He was born on December 31,1928 in Pleasant Garden, NC to Ralph G. Neelley and Annie Jo (Butler) Neelley.
Growing up in Pleasant Garden, CAPT Neelley took on many different jobs helping neighbors with the numerous country chores needed to run farms and small local businesses. His proudest achievement from his pre-college years was earning the highest rank possible in scouting, the Eagle Scout.
A 1952 graduate of Guilford College with a degree in economics, CAPT Neelley entered the US Navy. Not long afterwards, in 1954, he married his sweetheart, the former Mary Catherine Coble. They were married for 22 years before Catherine passed after a long struggle with cancer.
During his early years in the United States Navy, CAPT Neelley was a supply officer aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Oriskany, serving both in Korea and completing two combat tours in Vietnam. Due to his exceptional performance, the Navy sent him to George Washington University where he earned an MBA. His military career culminated after 30 years of service as the Senior Supply Officer, Naval Air Station Norfolk. After retiring from the Navy, CPT Neelley returned to college at Old Dominion University, in Virginia, to pursue the study of art. There his passion for Western art led to regular trips to visit the Western United States. In 1992, he followed his dreams and found a new home in the small town of Story, WY, located in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains.
A lifelong avid golf and tennis player, artist, horseman, dog lover, and outdoorsman, CPT Neelley was outgoing, gregarious, and loved by all who came within his social circle.
He is survived by his three children, Rebecca (Neelley) Rundle, Charles “Chuck” Neelley Jr., and Cynthia (Neelley) Musco. He also leaves five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his partner of many years, Cindy Perciful.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church.