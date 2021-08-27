December 3, 1923 - August 22, 2021
Charles Gazdik, age 97, of Sheridan, Wyoming went to be with our Lord surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Sheridan VA Hospital.
He was born on December 3, 1923, in Sheridan, WY to Charles and Mary Gazdik. On May 11, 1947, Charles married Leonora Mancini at Holy Name Church Sheridan, WY. Charles was one of the founding members and former president of the Big Horn Mountain Polka Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. He worked at Big Horn Coal Mine, Jersey Creamery, and retired from Bino’s Grocery after 35+ years.
He joined the Army on February 23,1944 where he was assigned Automatic Rifleman and served for two years. He was credited with wiping out an enemy machine gun position which was inflicting heavy casualties on the company. He was wounded in action and returned to the US.
He was honorably discharged March 29, 1946. He received Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Rifleman Badge, Distinguished Unit Citation, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and Philippine Liberation Medal. Charles will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by wife Leonora, both parents Charles and Mary Gazdik, son Anthony Gazdik, three sisters Mary Berta, Betty Berta, Theresa Barbula and a brother Louis Gazdik. He is survived by six children: Chuck (Shirley) Gazdik of Casper, WY, Angela Bourquin of Missoula, MT, John (Sherri) Gazdik of Dacono, CO, Christine (Stan) Mediate of Southlake, TX, Paul (Vicki) Gazdik of Longmont, CO, Veronica (Randy) Kent of Woodbridge, CA. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.