Charles Lee (Chuck) Simon died April 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021. A service with military honors will take place at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan. A reception will follow at the church and also on the grounds of the Simon family home on Wild Rose lane from 5-7 p.m. Since Chuck was an avid sports fan, attendees should feel free to wear clothes supporting their favorite teams. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.