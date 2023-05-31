April 18, 1929 – May 27, 2023
Charles Richard (Charlie) Secrest was born on April 18, 1929, in Missoula, MT to Lealon Lucas Secrest and Ethel May Weast. He passed away on May 27, 2023, at the Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center in Sheridan at the age of 94.
His parents had lived previously in the Hardin, MT area and soon returned from Missoula to Hardin with two daughters Loytle and Virginia and the #3 child, Charlie. Three more siblings were added, Walt, and twin girls, Betty and Bonnie.
Secrests purchased a ranch east of Crow Agency, MT, where the Secrest boys, Charlie and Walt began their cowboy training by trying to ride anything that would buck, including the calves, the colts and even the milk cows if their dad wasn’t around to prevent it.
As they grew up, they were tempted by the wild horses that roamed at their back door; so this brought on a new sport of chasing and trying to rope the young, unbranded horses that no one could catch.
As Charlie and Walt improved their riding and roping skills, they started entering the local rodeos. Charlie first rode brahma bulls and bareback broncs along with joining his brother Walt in the wild cow milking and the wild horse race. They became especially adept in both of these events in the 1960s at the Sheridan, Wyo Rodeo--the Bots Sots Stampede as it was called at the time. Charlie tried his luck at bulldogging and won the event at the Sheridan Wyo Rodeo in 1952.
In January of 1951 Charlie married Patsy Lou Kelsey of Sherdian, WY and settled on a ranch on Davis Creek in Big Horn County, MT. The next 40 years were spent doing the things that all ranchers do: mending fences, caring for the livestock, haying, helping the neighbors with branding, gathering, shipping and, of course, with rearing and nurturing a family which include educating two daughters, Nancy Lee and and Patty Ellen. This wasn’t always an easy task if you lived in a remote area with deep winter snow.
Along with his regular ranch work, Charlie was breaking and training young horses for himself and others. He maintained an outdoor arena with corriente steers for roping. Charlie especially enjoyed inviting his friends and guests to come to rope as he was fulfilling his practice schedule for he and his horses in addition to having fun!
In the 1960s the two brothers decided to try their luck in the tie down team roping and joined the Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association (N.R.C.A) which encompassed Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. They were lucky enough to win the championship along with year end buckles and hand tooled saddles for their efforts in 1963. The boys honored their dad, Lee, by taking him to the awards banquet held in Newcastle, WY.
About twenty years later in 1982 and 1983, Charlie, with his team roping partner from Great Falls MT, Adrian Carlson, won the dally team roping title in the National Oldtimers Rodeo Association. (N.O.T.R.A.) And again they were awarded champion buckles and handmade trophy saddles at an award ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 1989 Charlie was asked to take part in the Montana State Centennial Cattle Drive from Roundup to Billings.They trailed 1,000 head of cattle. Jay Stoval was the trail boss and enlisted Charlie to be one of the official horse ropers. His daily duty was to catch each cowboy’s horse from the cavy of horses held in the rope corral.
His roping skills were demonstrated in many ways over the years and he certainly enjoyed it!
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and four of his siblings-Loytle, Virginia, Walt and Bonnie. Surviving is his sister, Betty Secrest Heller. He leaves behind his two daughters, Nancy Lee and Patty Ellen, five grandchildren, Bob, Ben, Blaine, Kiera and Lisa; eleven great grandchildren, Tytan, Taylor, Thorin, Hayden, Bergen, Emery, Thomas, Ethyn, Landyn, Ian and Rylan.
Charlie’s wishes were that he was to be cremated and that his ashes would be scattered on the C Crest Ranch on Davis Creek.