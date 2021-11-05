December 18, 1948 - November 2, 2021
Charles Stanford Wilson, 72, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born December 18, 1948, in Sheridan, Wyoming. He was the third of five children for Dr. John Wilson and wife Wilma. Charles spent his youth attending Linden Elementary, where in kindergarten he met his lifelong friend, Jim Wood. He worked every day after school with his father at the Wilson Animal Hospital. Charles graduated from Sheridan High School in 1967. On January 18, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Donna Robbins. They had two daughters-Teresa and Holly.
Charles attended Casper College in 1971 and 1972 with designs on becoming a veterinarian or to pursue a biological research degree. He returned to Sheridan to preserve the family veterinary business while older brother John served in the armed forces. He took great pride and joy in tending the animals and applying the skills he had honed throughout his youth. Charles spent the remainder of his working years (1974-1998) at Decker Coal Company until a debilitating accident left him unable to work.
Prior to his accident, Charles enjoyed going to the mountains, snowmobiling, and horseback riding when the opportunity presented itself. He had a reputation for knowing how to have a good time. He had a dry sense of humor and loved to share a laugh. In his later years, Charles enjoyed watching old movies, collecting action figures, tinkering, and spending time with family - especially his best friend and caregiver – daughter Teresa.
He loved dogs and was an avid John Wayne fan. His greatest accomplishment was his family. Friends and family alike will forever remember him as a man of unconditional love, compassion, generosity, and unwavering loyalty.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of Sheridan, WY; his daughters Teresa Brantz and Holly (Greg) Townsend, both of Sheridan; grandson Kaden; granddaughters Cassie, Vicky, Taylor and Kaycen; and great-grandchildren Areya and Macallan. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Patti) Wilson, Bertie (Jim) Cox, and Carmen Kwolek. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as true friend Jim Wood.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Wilma Wilson and older brothers John (Jane) Wilson and Jim Wilson.
Charles held the John B. Kendrick FFA in high esteem, and all his grandchildren benefitted from it. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship has been established at First Northern Bank in care of Erin Legerski. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate the life of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.