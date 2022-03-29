August 16, 1940 – March 17, 2022
Charles William “Pop Pops” Ekis, Sr., 81 of St. Leonard, MD and formerly of Sheridan, WY passed away on March 17, 2022 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born August 16, 1940 in Sheridan, WY, he was the son of the late Elgin M. Ekis and Roberta Ave (Gunnels) Ekis.
Charles received his GED in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy from March 31, 1960 until March 30, 1966. During his enlistment, Charles served in San Diego, CA and aboard the USS Outagamie County (LST-1073). He worked for the Wyoming Saw Mill and was a maintenance custodian for Best Western Sheridan Center, retiring in August 2002. Charles moved to Calvert County from Sheridan, WY in 2007. He enjoyed collectibles, bird watching and antiquing.
Charles is survived by his children Charles W. Ekis, Jr. (Melissa) of Clinton, SC, Jay Ekis (Michele) of St. Leonard, MD and Erin Steigelman (Mike) of Sheridan, WY; nine grandchildren; and brother, James “Ronnie” Ekis of Sheridan, WY. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Ekis, Elizabeth Parsons, Lorretta Norwash, Leroy Ekis and Robert “Bobbie” Ekis.
Family did receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service conducted by Reverend Jay McKinley of Grace Church At West Shore followed at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Sheridan, WY on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
