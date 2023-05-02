August 23, 1928 - April 24, 2023
Charlotte Belle Holtry was born August 23, 1928, in Ranchester Wyoming. She was the youngest of six surviving children of Guy Darrell Adsit and Susie Mary Weltner. Her father, Guy was severely disabled in a gas attack during WWI while serving his country and passed away in 1929, just 6 months after Charlotte was born.
Life was not easy in those times for a single mother and six children, but they persevered. The family lived at various times in southern Montana, but for the majority of Charlotte’s young life lived in the Sheridan area where she attended school. Although she did not finish high school, she did achieve her GED.
On March 12, 1947, she married Charles Vernon Holtry in Dayton, Washington. January 11, 1948, saw the arrival of their first son, Franklin Charles, to be followed February 23, 1949, by a daughter, Suzan Marie. Two years later on October 9, 1951, Ronald Jay was born. He was followed on January 25, 1953, by Wade Ray and on February 13, 1955, by Terry Lynn. Sadly, Terry Lynn passed away at birth and Wade Ray was lost February 23, 1955.
Charlotte did domestic work, cleaning houses for a time, then a short stint at Eventide Nursing Home, the VA hospital, and finally becoming a Nursing Assistant at Sheridan Memorial Hospital where she would finish her working career. Here she received several letters of commendation for her work.
She was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1954 and Endowed in 1987. After retiring she remained active in the church and worked in the Sheridan School’s Grandparent program.
After 66 years of marriage, she was to lose her husband, Charles Vernon on November 8, 2013.
We were all to lose her on April 24, 2023. She is survived by Franklin, Suzan and Ronald, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She will be missed.
A public viewing will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 am. Funeral services will start at 10 am with interment immediately following at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.
