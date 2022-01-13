February 28, 1930 – January 9, 2022
The family of Charlotte Hillstead desires to share the event of her peaceful passing. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Graduated from Sheridan High School in 1948, she retired from US West in 1976. Charlotte and Bill Hillstead operated clothing stores together in Kalispell Mt and Spokane Wa. She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Dollie McCalla of Sheridan WY, husband Virgil Walter of Kalispell Mt, sisters Doris Hall of Sheridan Wy, Evelyn Kimbrell of Denver Co, and twin brother Charles McCalla of Sheridan Wy. She is survived by children Bill Hillstead and Nancy Nelson of Vancouver Wa, and Janice Hurley (Earnie David Hurley MD) of Cheney Wa, and many grand and great grandchildren, who she adored. She loved dancing and was a member of Vancouver Emblem Club. Please direct any memorial tributes to the local charity of your choosing.
We are not planning an in person gathering, rather we wish for everyone to honor her in the way that most touches your hearts.