June 18, 1933 – January 18, 2023
Charlotte Käthe Elfreida (Fromm) Chase, Age 89 of Sheridan, WY.
Passed away, Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Born June 18th, 1933 in Jeseritz, Krs Pommern, Germany to Otto and Frieda (Rennhack) Fromm
Charlotte grew up in Germany and moved to America in 1959 obtaining her American citizenship July 10th, 1978
In 1984 she married Fred Z. Chase in Glenrock, WY. and moved to Sheridan where she became active in her local homemakers club.
She was an avid quilter and crafter, encouraging her children to use their creative artistic talents and to not be afraid of their unique individuality.
Charlotte was preceeded in death by her husband, Fred Z. Chase; parents Otto and Elfreida Fromm; siblings, Inga, Hans, and Bruno.
SURVIVING RELATIVES: DAUGHTERS - Christa Miller of Glenrock, WY, Eva Hathaway of Bend, OR, Colleen (Chris) Shoemaker of Spanaway, WA, Katy (Nate) Pederson of Peters Creek, AK, and Charlotte Shippley of Port Orchard, WA. SISTER – Eva Pieper of Eslohe, Germany. 12 GRANDCHILDREN, 11 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, 9 GREAT-GREAT CHILDREN and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside committal of cremains will be Thursday, January 26th, 2023 in Sheridan Elks cemetery with the minister Paul Cain officiating.
Legacy of Love and Friendship
Eine Frau, eine Mutter, auch ein Grammy,
das ist das Vermächtnis, das wir von Ihnen haben.
Du hast uns Liebe gelehrt und wie man kämpft,
du hast uns Kraft gegeben; du hast uns Macht gegeben.
Eine stärkere Frau wäre schwer zu finden,
und in deinem Herzen warst du immer freundlich.
Du hast für uns alle auf die eine oder andere Weise gekämpft,
nicht nur als unsere Eltern, sondern als Freund und Mutter.
Für jeden von uns hast du dein Bestes gegeben,
und die Zeit ist für dich gekommen, dich auszuruhen.
Geh in Frieden, du hast dir deine Flügel verdient,
Ihre Erinnerung und Liebe werden wir immer singen.