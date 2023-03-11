January 24, 1943 – March 8, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charlotte La Fawn Lindley, affectionately known as Molly, who left this world and entered the arms of Jesus on Wednesday March 8th, 2023.
Molly was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 24th, 1943, to her parents Marcus and Gertrude Mayfield. She grew up in a loving and supportive family, and her kind heart touched the lives of all those around her. Her strong faith and unwavering resilience were the pillars of her character and helped her overcome the many challenges life threw her way.
Molly met her soul mate, Estes Lindley, and they were married on July 24th, 1959. Their love was an inspiration to all who knew them, and they spent 57 years together building a life filled with love, and joy until his passing in 2016.
Molly was a devoted wife and mother, and her family was the most important thing in her life.
She is survived by her sister Sherry Swanner of Sheridan, Wy. Her children Timothy Lindley of Sheridan, Wy, Melody Lindley of Sheridan, Wy, Brian Lindley of Casper, Wy and Michael Lindley (Mary) of Melbourne, Fl. Her grandchildren, Steven, Marcus, Jamie Day, Estes and Zoe. and great grandchildren, Dakota, Elizabeth and Easton along with many nieces and nephews.
Molly will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of love, faith, and resilience will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. While we mourn her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace, reunited with her Savior and loved ones who have passed before her.
A funeral service to celebrate Molly's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 13th, 2023, at Bethesda Church located at 5135 Coffeen Ave in Sheridan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Molly's memory to Welch Cancer Center in Sheridan.
Rest in peace, dear Molly, and know that you will always be remembered, cherished and loved.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.