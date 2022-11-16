August 30, 1938 – November 12, 2022
Chester (Chet) Charles Dickson, Sr., 84, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, November 12, 2022.
Chet was born August 30, 1938, in Fort Robinson, Nebraska to Zora Fern McNett and Master Sgt. Edgar Garges Dickson. Throughout Chet’s childhood the family moved multiple times, but Crawford, Nebraska was always his home.
At the age of 17, he dropped out of school and joined the Marines. He served in the Marines from September 22, 1955- September 21, 1961 and attained the rank Lance Corporal. During his military service, Chet was stationed at Camp Pendleton, Chi Chi Jima, Bonin Islands and Oahu, Hawaii. His duties included guarding the “A” Bomb, detonating tank mines, personal driver for high-ranking generals, etc. While serving in Korea he was knocked unconscious for 72 hours after a tank mine went off close to him. He was medevacked to Seoul, Korea and then Tripler Army Medical Hospital in Hawaii. He wore his Marine cap all his life and was always grateful when someone thanked him for his service or bought his lunch. Chet would forever remain a Marine.
Chet married Eva Jane Dunn on April 4, 1959. They had 3 children, Chester, Irene and Don. The family made many trips to “the Ranch” where Jane grew up, in Harrison, Nebraska. In addition, they spent their weekends and summer vacations in the Big Horn Mountains, Yellowstone, and the Black Hills. No matter where they visited, finding a place to fish was always a top priority. Chet and Jane were married 47 years until Jane passed away in 2006.
In 2007 Chet married Carla June Nickens. They enjoyed taking drives to the Mountains and Buffalo, WY to see family and go for chicken and ribs at the Dash Inn. In addition, they enjoyed watching her grandkids play soccer, playing card games with friends and loving their dogs; Peaches, Murphy and Harvey.
After his service with the Marines, Chet worked for the Jersey Creamery, Sheridan College, and later retired from Best Western in Sheridan, Wyoming. Chet’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and camping. He was an active member at the Bethesda Worship Center and volunteered at The Food Bank. From 1979-1982 him and his wife were foster parents.
Chester is survived by his wife, Carla Dickson; daughter, Irene Case (Charlie Case); son, Chester C. Dickson, Jr. (Lisa Dickson); daughter-in-law Stacey Dickson and 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
The family finds comfort in knowing that he lived a life of faith in Jesus Christ and is now present with the Lord and other loved ones that preceded him. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Gerald and Edgar Garges Dickson, his wife Jane Dickson, and son Donald Dickson.
A memorial has been established to benefit the WYO West Warrior Foundation. Donations can be sent to 1100 Leopard Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, or you can contact them to make arrangements at (307)461-0416.
Memorial service for Chet with Military Honors will be held November 19, 2022, at 10:30 am at Champion Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Les Hitchcock officiating. A reception will immediately follow.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.