July 12, 1959 – September 7, 2021
In the early morning hours of September 7, 2021, Chris Alon McEdward passed away peacefully at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center. Her loving husband Bill was by her side holding her hand when she took her last breath. Chris bravely battled small cell lung cancer for the last 18 months and fought the beast to the bitter end.
Chris was born 7/12/1959 in Edmond, OK to Esther (Mitch) Byrley and Ike Mayfield. In the mid 90’s, Chris decided to move to Sheridan, WY where her youngest brother lived. This is where Chris met the love of her life, her husband William (Bill) McEdward.
Chris and Bill eventually made their home in Worland, WY and have lived there for the last 13+ years. Chris spent most of her working years in the medical field. She loved taking care of others, especially the elderly. She loved the outdoors. She loved to go camping, fishing, ride horses and go on ATV adventures with Bill and her fur baby Charlie.
Chris was preceded in death by both of her parents and her middle brother Rex Davenport. She is survived by her husband Bill, her fur baby Charlie, her youngest brother John (Jay) Thompson (Christina) of Sheridan, her oldest brother Rick DeTar of Sheridan, her sister-in-laws Susan (Linda) McEdward of Tehachapi, CA and Penny (Tony) Church of Cambria, CA, and nephews Christopher Thompson of Sheridan, Mike (Lily) Davenport and Kris (Jessica) Davenport both of Colorado Springs, CO and Brandon DeTar of CA.
Chris will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. There will be no services at this time. Please feel free to make a donation in memory of Chris to the American Cancer Society or to your favorite animal rescue.
