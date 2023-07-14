June 28, 1925 – July 11, 2023
Christina B. Feiro, 98, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin of natural causes. She was born in Sheridan, WY on June 28, 1925, to Emma Moore and Joseph Racheff and was the oldest of four siblings. She attended Sheridan High School where she enjoyed participating in plays. After graduation, she took a job as an accountant at the Sheridan Flouring Mills. She was briefly married to Donald Johnson and later married Robert Feiro, Sr. on July 30, 1949. She had two sons, Michael Johnson and Robert Feiro, Jr.
Christina was a 58-year resident of West De Pere, WI. She loved books and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed gardening in her earlier years and traveling with her husband. She had an endless supply of patience with her grandchildren, doing countless arts and crafts projects with them when they were young. She also beat them soundly on a regular basis at Scrabble and gin rummy. She had a giant sweet tooth and preferred Seroogy’s chocolates above all.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Coleen), Robert (Linda), her grandchildren Donald, Mick, Chad, Autumn and Lori, her great grandchildren Jay and McKenzie and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Jim and Jonas Racheff, and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family were invited to an entombment committal service at Nicolet Memorial Park, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd, in Green Bay, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:30 PM. Ryan Funeral Home has assisted the family.