December 3, 1935 – January 8, 2022
Christof Robert Deutsch, 86, of Sheridan, WY died on Saturday the 8th of January at Mt. View Living Center of natural causes. He was born 12/03/1935 to Christof and Amelia (Leis) Deutsch in Ranchester, WY at his grandmother’s home. His family moved to Sheridan when Chris was five years old, where he grew up and was schooled in the Lutheran and Sheridan Schools. He entered the US Army “Airborne” in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He Continued his schooling at El Camino College in Los Angeles and Sheridan College.
He married Frances Lee “Pat” Ellis in 1959, and moved to the oil fields in Linch, WY. In 1964 they relocated to Sheridan and raised their three children. Christof began employment with the Wyoming Highway Department (Construction Engineer) in 1964. The Interstate Highway system through north-eastern WY was surveyed and constructed during his work time. Chris retired in 1993 to care for his beloved wife who became ill with Alzheimer’s disease.
Chris enjoyed being with his family, camping in the local mountains. Fall hunting, home cooking, gardening and preserving his bounties were an important part of his life. Trekking to high lakes, trail bikes, boating and ice fishing on Lake DeSmet were his favorite hobbies as was the love of his dogs, his late-life walking companions.
Chris was preceded in death by his wife Frances “Pat” (Ellis) Deutsch, their son Christof Daniel Deutsch and their daughter Katryn Amelia Deutsch. Also, his seven brothers, Alfred, John, Frederick, Bernhardt, Adam, Herbert, and Andrew and four sisters, Caroline Bible, Lillian Sadler, Rosemary Joslyn and Shirley Holwell.
Chris’s survivors are his daughter Julie Hannawi, (Abed) of Dubai U.A.E., three granddaughters, Sarah Dabbasi (Ronnie), Houston, TX, Hannah Hannawi, Raleigh, NC and Maysa Hannawi, Charleston, SC and one great-grandson, Zayn Dabbasi, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In his later years, Chris was thankful for the support of his wonderful neighbors. A special thank you to Dick and Cindy Sterns, Pat Burke, Paula Lenz, Butch and Andy Kennah and Don and Fawn Swaney.
Christof was a lifelong member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Sheridan and desired that any memorials be directed to the Martin Luther Grammar School, 1300 W. 5th St., Sheridan, WY 82801, the Sheridan Senior Center (Caregivers Section), Dog and Cat Shelter, all located in Sheridan, WY or to a choice of the donor’s. At Christof’s request, no services are planned.
