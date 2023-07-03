December 22, 1958 – June 27, 2023
Christopher Michael Torzala, 64, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his residence in Wyola, MT after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 22, 1958 to Jerome Simon Torzala and Nancy Lee Marie Torzala (DuCharme) in Marinette, Wisconsin. Chris was raised in Greenfield, Wisconsin where he graduated from Greenfield High and went on to school at UW-Milwaukee where he earned his degrees in Architecture and Real Estate Law #21704. After graduation he began working for himself by owning Torzala Realty and maintained a Real Estate portfolio. When Chris moved to Sheridan, WY and Wyola, MT he volunteered countless hours of his time and knowledge toward the St. Edmunds Catholic Church Building Project in Ranchester, WY.
He loved hunting and fishing which took Chris to many remote areas on the planet. Chris also enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Additionally, in his later years he enjoyed pool and pickleball.
Chris is preceded in death by his grandparents; Stanley and Helen Torzala and Leonard and Sophia DuCharme.
He is survived by his parents; Jerome and Nancy Lee Torzala of Muskego, WI, brothers; Randy Torzala of Oak Creek, WI and Robert Torzala of Waukesha, WI, daughters; Sklyar Mata of Eugene, OR, Brittany Torzala of Milwaukee, WI and Amber Torzala of Milwaukee, WI and two grandchildren of Eugene, OR.
Chris is also survived by his partner, who was the woman that stood by him until the end, Lisa Anderson of Sheridan, WY. Along with many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris’ name may be made to St. Edmunds Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 217, Ranchester, WY 82839.
For Chris' Wyoming and Montana friends and family, a public viewing will be held at Champion Funeral Home on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 5:30 pm. Following the viewing a rosary will be held with Father Glenn officiating at 6:00 pm.
For Chris' Wisconsin friends and family, there will be a viewing, rosary, mass and graveside in Crivitz, Wisconsin at a later date.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with Wyoming arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com. Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home has been entrusted with Wisconsin arrangements.