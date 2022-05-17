September 2, 1967 - May 10, 2022
Cindy Kay (Scott) Wilson, 54, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Cindy was the only child of Darwin Scott and Karen (Kuckuchka) Scott Hensinger. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on September 2, 1967.
Throughout her childhood she moved multiple times as her dad was a foreman for Reiman Corp. She graduated high school in Cheyenne, which is where she met her husband, Cal Wilson. They were married August 15, 1987. They moved to Cody in 1993. They had 2 children, Brad and Carrie.Cindy loved children and ran an in-home daycare for many years.
She loved being a Grandma more than anything in the world. She had an infectious smile and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed!
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Darwin and Karen and her husband Cal.
She is survived by her son, Brad (Elisabeth) Wilson of Sheridan, WY, daughter, Carrie (Kasey) Holder of Cody, three grandchildren Cloie, Nick and Savannah, 2 half-brothers David Scott of Cheyenne, WY and Floyd Scott of Cheyenne, WY, 2 half-sisters Christine Erickson of Cheyenne, WY and Diane White of Indiana, Uncle Karl Kuckuchka Jr and Aunt Toni Kuckuchka of Dayton, WY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held June 4, at Hugh Smith Park in Cody, WY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up with Pinnacle Bank and donations can be made to Brad Wilson or Carrie Holder.