April 21, 1943 - October 30, 2020
Claire Louise Andrews died October 30, 2020 at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, Wyoming. Her spirit flew gently and without pain. She was born April 21, 1943 to Ed and Marion Andrews in St. Paul Minnesota. She was predeceased by her mother and father and younger sister, Jean.
Claire’s family made a number of moves while her father completed his doctorate in plant pathology. The family moved to Laramie, Wyoming arriving in January 1955 where her father taught at the University of Wyoming in the Agriculture Department and her mother was a public health nurse for Albany County.
Claire earned a BA with a major in History and a minor in French from the University of Wyoming in 1965. She completed a Masters of Library Science from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in 1967 and she earned an MS in urban affairs from the University Wisconsin - Milwaukee in 1980. She held positions at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, SU NY College at Brockport New York and for 35 years was reference librarian/government documents librarian at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
High school friends and professional colleagues alike experienced Claire as kind and caring. In addition, her colleagues described her as enthusiastic, a mentor, a leader and they called her Guru. Although Claire was an unassuming person, she had backbone and was the president of the faculty union for two years shepherding them through a possible strike.
Everyone who knew Claire, friends and family alike, knew that her dogs were her “children”. They also loved her Rare Claire’s, her specialty form of chocolate chip cookies. Claire’s sense of humor was legend with all who knew her.
Claire greatly loved and was loved in same measure by her family. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Andrews and her sister-in-law, Jo Lynn Andrews , niece Amy Andrews, great nephew, Sam Andrews all of Sheridan, Wyoming, and nephew, Doug Andrews and his wife, Gabriela Ryffel, of Vienna, Austria.
We miss her. Humankind was better off for her presence in it and it is diminished without her presence.
A virtual family memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be sent to Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and the Dog and Cat Shelter.