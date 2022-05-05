Clara Mae (Barton) Harbel, 91, died peacefully, Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home, after a long illness. A celebration of life will be held May 14 , 2022, at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles #4169. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Ct., Sheridan, WY 82801. Cards can be sent to Linda Hanna 143 Metz Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.